Stephen A. Smith Calls Bill Belichick Benching Malcolm Butler ‘Pure Evil’

On Monday, Stephen A. Smith blasted Bill Belichick’s decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler for Super Bowl LII, calling it “classless” and “disgraceful.”

On Tuesday, Smith doubled down.

Butler played only one special teams snap Sunday in the New England Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. We’re still learning what exactly led to Butler’s benching, as Belichick was very ambiguous in his explanation after Sunday’s game and during a conference call Monday, but Smith went so far as to call the decision “pure evil” on Tuesday’s episode of “First Take” on ESPN.

Butler, a Pro Bowl pick in 2015, played a team-high 97.8 percent of New England’s defensive snaps during the regular season, making his absence Sunday downright stunning.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Butler’s benching happened because of a “perfect storm of issues,” including sickness, a rough week of practice and a minor rule violation believed to be related to curfew, but it’s clear the Patriots could have used him against the Eagles’ offense. It’s also possible the benching divided the Patriots’ locker room before their big game, as WEEI’s Kirk Minihane reported Monday, in which case it’s even easier to question Belichick’s decision.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images