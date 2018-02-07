Stephen A. Smith Can’t Get Over Malcolm Butler’s ‘Despicable’ Benching

Stephen A. Smith still was shaking his head three days after Super Bowl LII.

Bill Belichick confused everyone Sunday by benching cornerback Malcolm Butler in the New England Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Smith has been very vocal in his disapproval of the coach’s decision, calling it “classless” and “pure evil” this week on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Well, Smith laid the hammer down again Wednesday in a “Final Take” video, saying Belichick’s decision to bench Butler was “despicable” and “a damn shame” that’s actually not entirely surprising.

Butler played only one special teams snap in Super Bowl LII, which Belichick described as a football decision. It was stunning, seeing as how Butler, a Pro Bowl pick in 2015, played a team-high 97.8 percent of New England’s defensive snaps during the regular season. And it’s even more puzzling with Butler releasing a statement Tuesday denying reports he missed curfew, among other things.

In any event, Smith isn’t too happy with Belichick for his decision. And neither are some Patriots fans after New England got torched by Philadelphia’s offense as Butler watched from the sideline.

