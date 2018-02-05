Stephen A. Smith Rips Bill Belichick For ‘Classless’ Malcolm Butler Benching

We still didn’t know Monday morning why Bill Belichick benched Malcolm Butler on Sunday in Super Bowl LII, but that didn’t stop Stephen A. Smith from blasting the coach’s controversial decision in the New England Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Smith called the move “disgraceful” and “classless” during Monday’s episode of “First Take” on ESPN, saying “there’s no justification” for how Belichick handled the situation.

Butler, who sealed the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks with an interception near the goal line, didn’t play a single defensive snap against the Eagles. He played one special teams snap on the game’s only punt.

Belichick has been very ambiguous is his explanation for why Butler didn’t play, and there’s no denying the Patriots could have used the Pro Bowl cornerback given their defensive struggles in Sunday’s loss.

