Stephen A. Smith Thinks Players Should ‘Think Twice’ Before Playing For Patriots

The New England Patriots are gearing up for their offseason, hoping to fill the holes on the team that left them drowning in green and silver confetti after their Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadephia Eagles.

While Bill Belichick certainly will be making inquiries on the free-agent market, especially with cornerback Malcolm Butler likely departing, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes that any free agent who is contacted by the Patriots head coach should think long and hard before accepting an offer.

Smith went off Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” while discussing Butler’s Super Bowl benching, and safety Devin McCourty’s latest comments on the matter.

The outspoken commentator then lit into Belichick, as he has before, calling his decision to bench Butler “cruel.” And then he said he believes players should “think twice” before signing in New England after this debacle.

While Butler’s benching will continue to be a mystery, we doubt it will stop many free agents from wanting to play for the five-time champions.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images