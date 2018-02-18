Stephen Jackson Trolls Kyrie Irving By Spinning Globe At Press Conference

Kyrie Irving believes the Earth is flat. Well, he believes that you should do your own research on whether or not the Earth is round.

It’s hard to tell if the Boston Celtics star is trolling everyone with his sound bites about the Earth’s shape and whether or not Christmas is a holiday, but we do know that he will be the subject of flat-Earth jokes for quite some time.

Take Saturday for example.

During Irving’s post All-Star practice press conference, former NBA player Stephen Jackson trolled the guard by bringing a globe and spinning it while asking Uncle Drew to sign it for him.

Watch the hilarious moment in the video below:

Stephen Jackson stole the show at NBA All-Star media day by spinning a globe in Kyrie’s face 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/D0XS3UUyDt — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) February 17, 2018

The 25-year-old was a good sport about the joke and agreed to sign the globe off camera because the first rule of being a flat-Earther is: don’t take yourself too seriously.

Or, at least, it should be.

