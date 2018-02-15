Steve Kerr Delivers Powerful Statement On Gun Violence After Latest Mass Shooting

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

At least 17 people were killed at a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday when a 19-year-old former student opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon.

The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, was taken into custody by Broward County Sheriff’s Department after trying to blend in with bystanders while trying to escape, according to CNN.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was beside himself Wednesday when asked about the government’s inability to do anything to curb gun violence.

Steve Kerr’s powerful message on the shooting massacre in Florida. pic.twitter.com/Lo4k66JG4G — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 15, 2018

“Well nothing has been done,” Kerr said before his team played the Portland Trail Blazers. “It doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day-after-day in schools. It doesn’t matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater. It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything. That’s demoralizing.

“But we can do something about it,” Kerr continued. “We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people’s lives, and not just bow down to the NRA because they’ve financed their campaign for them. So hopefully we’ll find enough people, first of all, to vote good people in. But hopefully we can find enough people with courage to actually help our citizens remain safe. And focus on the real safety issues, not building some stupid wall for billions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what truly is dangerous, which is maniacs with semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering our children. It’s disgusting.”

Well said.