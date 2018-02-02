Steve Spagnuolo Clarifies Comments On Patriots Stealing Signals In Super Bowl XXXIX

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots have been accused of cheating on more than occasion in the past, but it appears Steve Spagnuolo wasn’t trying to tack this label on New England with his recent comments.

Spagnuolo seemed to be accusing the Patriots of cheating during a Monday appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. Spagnuolo, who served as the Eagles’ linebackers coach from 2004 to 2006, believed New England knew Philly’s signals in Super Bowl XXXIX.

But during a Thursday appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria, Spagnuolo explained what he meant by the comment.

“It is not illegal to get signals,” started Spagnuolo, as transcribed by WEEI. “It is not illegal to do that. So for anybody to slap cheater on that, please. I was commenting on what we needed to do differently from one Super Bowl to the next.”

It turns out the “next” Eagles Super Bowl will be Sunday, when Philadelphia meets New England in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.