Super Bowl 53 Odds: Patriots Early Betting Favorites To Win NFL Title

Yes, the New England Patriots just lost Super Bowl LII. Yes, they’re expected to lose both coordinators and potentially several core players to free agency.
But the money is on the Patriots’ dynasty rolling right along in 2018.
New England is the early betting favorite to win Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at +350, according to OddsShark. Surprisingly, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles don’t have the second-best odds; they’re tabbed at +850 to repeat, while the Green Bay Packers are slightly ahead of them at +800.
Here are the first odds to win Super Bowl LIII, which OddsShark notes were posted prior to the start of the Eagles’ win over the Patriots on Sunday night:
Odds to win Super Bowl LIII
New England Patriots +350
Green Bay Packers +800
Philadelphia Eagles +850
Pittsburgh Steelers +1000
Minnesota Vikings +1200
Los Angeles Rams +1750
San Francisco 49ers +1800
Houston Texans +1850
New Orleans Saints +1850
Jacksonville Jaguars +2000
Atlanta Falcons +2000
Dallas Cowboys +2000
Oakland Raiders +2100
Carolina Panthers +2500
Seattle Seahawks +2500
Kansas City Chiefs +3000
Los Angeles Chargers +3000
Denver Broncos +3500
Indianapolis Colts +4000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000
Baltimore Ravens +5000
Arizona Cardinals +5000
Tennessee Titans +5000
Detroit Lions +5000
New York Giants +5500
Miami Dolphins +7000
Washington Redskins +7000
New York Jets +10000
Chicago Bears +10000
Cincinnati Bengals +10000
Buffalo Bills +10000
Cleveland Browns +10000
