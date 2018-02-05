Super Bowl 53 Odds: Patriots Early Betting Favorites To Win NFL Title

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

Yes, the New England Patriots just lost Super Bowl LII. Yes, they’re expected to lose both coordinators and potentially several core players to free agency.

But the money is on the Patriots’ dynasty rolling right along in 2018.

New England is the early betting favorite to win Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at +350, according to OddsShark. Surprisingly, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles don’t have the second-best odds; they’re tabbed at +850 to repeat, while the Green Bay Packers are slightly ahead of them at +800.

Here are the first odds to win Super Bowl LIII, which OddsShark notes were posted prior to the start of the Eagles’ win over the Patriots on Sunday night:

Odds to win Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots +350

Green Bay Packers +800

Philadelphia Eagles +850

Pittsburgh Steelers +1000

Minnesota Vikings +1200

Los Angeles Rams +1750

San Francisco 49ers +1800

Houston Texans +1850

New Orleans Saints +1850

Jacksonville Jaguars +2000

Atlanta Falcons +2000

Dallas Cowboys +2000

Oakland Raiders +2100

Carolina Panthers +2500

Seattle Seahawks +2500

Kansas City Chiefs +3000

Los Angeles Chargers +3000

Denver Broncos +3500

Indianapolis Colts +4000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000

Baltimore Ravens +5000

Arizona Cardinals +5000

Tennessee Titans +5000

Detroit Lions +5000

New York Giants +5500

Miami Dolphins +7000

Washington Redskins +7000

New York Jets +10000

Chicago Bears +10000

Cincinnati Bengals +10000

Buffalo Bills +10000

Cleveland Browns +10000