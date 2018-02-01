Super Bowl Halftime Performer Justin Timberlake Says Son ‘Will Never’ Play Football

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Justin Timberlake will be performing at halftime during Super Bowl LII, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he is on board for his son to one day step on the gridiron.

Timberlake — who has a 2-year-old son named Silas with his wife Jessica Biel — addressed the media Thursday ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday. In an era where the long-term safety of football players is a hot-button issue, the pop star was pretty direct when asked if Silas will ever play football.

“Uh, he will never play football. No, no,” Timberlake said, via ESPN.

The 37-year-old continued, but dialed back his adamance a bit.

“I mean, yeah, it’s kind of like that thing where my main objective is that he become a great person. And if he wants to get into the arts or sports, then yeah, I would fully support that. I think I can hopefully offer him some advice on what to do and what not to do, so yeah, but right now we’re working on our manners. That’s a big deal in our house right now. It’s like, one thing at a time.”

Well, can’t blame Timberlake for that.

Even though he will be performing during halftime of the NFL’s biggest game, it’s good to see him firmly express his opinion on what’s been a pretty important matter surrounding the sport as a whole.