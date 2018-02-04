Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Live Stream: Watch Justin Timberlake Online

Photo via Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles should be a great game on the field, but there will be some awesome musical performances, too.

Pink is singing the Star-Spangled Banner, and then at halftime, Justin Timberlake will perform the halftime show.

The last time Timberlake performed at Halftime of a Super Bowl was in 2004 when the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Houston.

Here’s how to watch the Super Bowl LII halftime show online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 4 around 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV