Super Bowl LII Inactives: Alan Branch Out After Disappointing Patriots Season

MINNEAPOLIS — There are no major surprises in the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LII inactive list.
The Patriots are fully healthy entering Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, so everyone is a healthy scratch.
DT Alan Branch
LB David Harris
TE Jacob Hollister
OL Cole Croston
RB Mike Gillislee
WR Bernard Reedy
WR Kenny Britt
Six of the same seven players were inactive in the AFC Championships Game. Croston played that game with LaAdrian Waddle out. Branch injured his knee late in the season but previously had been a healthy scratch in Week 5 when he didn’t travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Patriots activated Phillip Dorsett over Reedy and Britt at wide receiver.
Here are the Eagles’ inactives:
