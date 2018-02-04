Super Bowl LII Inactives: Alan Branch Out After Disappointing Patriots Season

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

MINNEAPOLIS — There are no major surprises in the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LII inactive list.

The Patriots are fully healthy entering Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, so everyone is a healthy scratch.

DT Alan Branch

LB David Harris

TE Jacob Hollister

OL Cole Croston

RB Mike Gillislee

WR Bernard Reedy

WR Kenny Britt

Six of the same seven players were inactive in the AFC Championships Game. Croston played that game with LaAdrian Waddle out. Branch injured his knee late in the season but previously had been a healthy scratch in Week 5 when he didn’t travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots activated Phillip Dorsett over Reedy and Britt at wide receiver.

Here are the Eagles’ inactives: