Super Bowl LII Prop Bets: 14 Crazy Things You Actually Can Put Money On

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Super Bowl is weird.

Yeah, the game itself is normal: Two teams, four quarters, 60 minutes, regular NFL rules, etc. And sure, we love it. It’s the biggest event in American team sports.

But the hoopla that accompanies Super Bowl Sunday is totally outlandish, especially when it comes to making sense of all the ways in which you can gamble on the big game.

Some folks opt for straight wagers, while others might scoop up a few football squares. The Super Bowl also is huge for prop bets, though, because they’re entertaining, unique and appeal to casual fans who might otherwise not have a rooting interest.

This year’s Super Bowl LII matchup between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, which will be played this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, offers plenty of prop bets from which to choose. So, with that in mind, let’s examine 14 of the craziest things you can put money on, according to a list of prop bets provided by Bovada.