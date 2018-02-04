Super Bowl LII TV Channel, Kickoff Time For Patriots Vs. Eagles

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will play in Super Bowl LII in just a few hours, with the winner hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy as champions of the NFL.

The Patriots are gunning for their sixth championship and third in the last four seasons. A win Sunday would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in league history.

The Eagles are making just their third Super Bowl appearance. They are 0-2 so far, and their most recent appearance came in 2004 when the Patriots beat them 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Will it be dynasty of destiny? Here’s all you need to watch every minute of Super Bowl LII.

When: Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV