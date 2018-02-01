Super Bowl Hangover? Football Fans Say Monday After Should Be Holiday

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Super Bowl is an exhausting experience for nearly every fan who takes part.

Whether it be from emotional depletion, too much food or too much alcohol, fans often bring a diminished version of themselves to work the Monday after the Big Game.

So, should that dreaded Monday be a national holiday?

LendEDU, a New Jersey-based company that specializes in student loan refinancing, recently polled 1,000 Americans who plan on hosting Super Bowl parties. The participants answered a variety of questions about the financial burdens of throwing a Super Bowl parties, but they also were asked questions about working the day after.

If you think you shouldn’t have to work the day after the Super Bowl, you’re not alone, as 53.4 percent of people polled believe that Monday should be a national holiday. In fact, 38.9 percent of participants said they already plan on skipping work.

But it might not matter whether people play hookie, because those who actually intend to work said they expect to be less than 80 percent as productive as they normally are.

Whatever happened to grinding through?

So, managers, if you have employees who plan to watch the New England Patriots battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, prepare for an uninspiring Monday at the office.