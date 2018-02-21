Team USA Hockey Eliminated By Czech Republic In Olympic Shootout Loss

There will be no Miracle on Ice redux in PyeongChang.

The U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team had its medal dreams dashed Tuesday night, losing 3-2 in a shootout to the Czech Republic in a quarterfinal matchup.

Team USA didn’t go down without a fight, though, as Boston Bruins prospect Ryan Donato opened the scoring with his Olympic-leading fifth goal of the tournament.

After the Czechs scored the next two goals, U.S. forward Jim Slater netted the equalizer in the second period to make it 2-2, a score that held until overtime.

Neither team could tally the game-winner in OT, so the game went to a shootout. But this time, the Americans couldn’t duplicate T.J. Oshie’s magic from Sochi in 2014.

Team USA failed to score a single goal in the shootout, with Czech goaltender Pavel Francouz stoning Donato on his attempt.

Petr Koukal did the honors for the Czech Republic by scoring both of his team’s shootout goals, including this game-winner on U.S. goalie Ryan Zapolski:

The Czech Republic (-165) eliminates Team USA in a shootout and advances to the semifinals. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/4QeVybZJgq — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 21, 2018

It was a disappointing end for the U.S., which finished with a 2-3 record at the Games while competing without any NHL players. The Americans now have medaled just twice since winning gold at the 1980 Olympics — silver medals at the 2002 and 2010 Games.

The Czechs, meanwhile, will advance to the semifinals to take on the Olympic Athletes of Russia.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Sports Images