Team USA’s Historic Women’s Cross-Country Gold Medal Win Will Give You Chills

Wednesday was a historic day for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The United States never had medaled in any women’s cross-country skiing event, but Jessica Diggins changed that in a moment that never will be forgotten.

Diggins entered the final hill of the women’s team sprint event in third place, but she blew past Norway’s Maiken Caspersen Falla on the downhill and then took aim at Sweden’s Stina Nilsson.

Diggins sped past Nilsson on the final homestretch and was mobbed by teammate Kikkan Randall as soon as she crossed the finish line to give Team USA an improbable gold medal.

Watch the historic win in the clip below:

This is what history looks and sounds like. @jessdiggs and @kikkanimal win @TeamUSA's first ever gold medal in cross-country skiing. You'll want your sound up for this… pic.twitter.com/86PQ4KQaH3 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2018

What a moment and what a call.

Diggins and Randall join Bill Koch as the only Americans to medal in cross-country skiing. Koch won the silver at the 1976 Games in Innsbruck.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images