Tedy Bruschi Responds To Lane Johnson’s Patriots Criticism Exactly How You’d Expect

Tedy Bruschi has a message for Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson: Winning Super Bowls is pretty fun, thank you very much.

Johnson pulled no punches in an interview with Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast that aired last week, saying he’d rather win one Super Bowl and have fun than “win five Super Bowls and be miserable,” which is how he envisions life with the “fear-based organization” that is the Patriots.

New England linebacker Marquis Flowers already shot back with his own retort, but Bruschi — a three-time Super Bowl champion — brought the hammer in an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday morning.

“Lane Johnson, I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Bruschi said. “I had a lot of fun. There were so many times that we would speak out in meetings, the entire team would erupt out in laughter, we’re playing music on the team plane. We had so much fun, in the ones that I was there. I cannot understand what he’s saying there.”

Bruschi also unsurprisingly defended Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“If you want a relationship and you want to double-date with your coach, go play with those guys,” Bruschi quipped. “Go ahead. If you want to learn how to win games and consistently win games, you play for Bill Belichick.”

Bruschi continued:

“Here’s the problem: The game’s over,” he said. “It’s been a week, we’re going on over a week, and he’s still talking about the team he lost to — I mean, he beat. Why are you bringing up the Patriots when all you should be talking about is the celebration of your championship and the celebration of everything you did? Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles. You are world champions, and now you’re talking about the Patriots.”

For what it’s worth, Johnson’s interview actually was taped last Wednesday — just a few days after Johnson and the Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. So it makes a little more sense for Johnson to have been talking about the Patriots. Also, Johnson only made those comments after being asked about the Patriots, so it’s not like he was just going out of his way to rip the organization out of the blue.

Regardless, there was no place for context in Bruschi’s sanctimonious Monday morning sermon.

“This is the first time you’ve won one, and this is a sign when people just don’t know how to regularly win football games,” Bruschi said of Johnson and the Super Bowl-winning Eagles, fresh off a 13-3 regular season. “You talk about the other team, you talk about who you beat, you’re bringing up other things. What are you talking about? Just celebrate your teammates. Let me teach you how to celebrate a world championship.”

We get where Bruschi’s coming from, but it’s hard to say the Eagles didn’t prove there’s more than one way to win in the NFL, even if it’s not the Patriot Way.

As for Johnson, well, he’s got a response for Bruschi, too.