The Schartner Family Does Backyard Hockey Right

The Schartner family of Rhode Island is the 2018 winner of Brick’s Backyard Rink contest, presented by Franklin Sports.

After skating on the farm pond for over 50 years, they started building the rink about 15 years ago for the entire neighborhood to enjoy. Along with the rink, they have a warming shack with a wood stove for guests to stay warm, as well as a skate sharpener. Seth’s dad, Norm Schartner, built the nets they used over 45 years ago! Now, thanks to Franklin, they have two new full-size steel goals and Tuukka tutors for target practice.

Check out the video above to see the best backyard rink in New England.