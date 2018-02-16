The Spoken B: Patrice Bergeron’s Hart Candidacy Gains Steam; Bruins Set For Big Trip

You can’t think of Valentine’s Day without thinking of hearts, and when you think of Patrice Bergeron this season, you should be thinking of the “Hart” — as in the Hart Trophy.

The Boston Bruins center is a perennial contender for the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward, but a career season has Bergeron in the mix for the Hart as the NHL’s most valuable player. Not only does Bergeron continue to play his trademark two-way style of hockey at an elite level, he’s also scoring at a rate never seen before during his career. Two more goals Tuesday against Calgary give him 27 on the season — just five short of his career high with two months still left in the season.

In this week’s episode of “The Spoken B,” NESN.com’s Courtney Cox talked with NESN.com’s Mike Cole about Bergeron’s chances for the Hart, while also previewing a pivotal Western Canada road trip for the Black and Gold. Kacie McDonnell has “Kacie’s Social Drive,” we look ahead to the NHL trade deadline and more.

See the full episode of “The Spoken B” above.

