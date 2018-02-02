‘The Two Bills’ Live Stream: Watch ESPN ’30 For 30′ Documentary Online

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells go way back.

Belichick joined the Giants’ coaching staff in the 1980s when Parcells served as New York’s coach. Their relationship only gained more mystique following their initial connection, but little details have surfaced.

The latest ESPN “30 for 30” documentary, “The Two Bills,” will provide a more in-depth look at the history of Belichick and Parcells in what should be a great take for football fans.

Here’s how to watch “The Two Bills” online:

When: Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN