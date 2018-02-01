NFL

These ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Got Stumped By Easiest Football Questions

“Jeopardy!” is back with another cringe-worthy video.

And this one should make football fans tear their hair out.

Thursday’s episode of the ever-popular game show featured one of the most startling examples of sports-knowledge ineptitude. Watch the contestants get completely stumped by five consecutive football questions:

Well, we now know three people who won’t be watching Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans, and Alex Trebek, likely knew they were in for trouble when the board looked like this:

Were the contestants trying to avoid this category? Or saving the best for last? #TodayOnJ!

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy) on

Shame.

Kudos to Trebek for the hilarious commentary, though.

