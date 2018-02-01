These ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Got Stumped By Easiest Football Questions

“Jeopardy!” is back with another cringe-worthy video.

And this one should make football fans tear their hair out.

Thursday’s episode of the ever-popular game show featured one of the most startling examples of sports-knowledge ineptitude. Watch the contestants get completely stumped by five consecutive football questions:

Well, we now know three people who won’t be watching Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans, and Alex Trebek, likely knew they were in for trouble when the board looked like this:

Shame.

Kudos to Trebek for the hilarious commentary, though.