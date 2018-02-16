This Hilarious Daytona 500 Commercial Parody Might Rile Up NASCAR Fans

Like any ad campaign for a huge sports event, the marketing for the Daytona 500 is loaded with hyperbole.

Thankfully, the guys from Zebra Corner are here to restore some order.

The popular YouTube page unleashed a new video Thursday, parodying a recent commercial for Sunday’s NASCAR season opener. The results are both spot-on and hilarious.

(Warning: You might never look at the phrase “The Great American Race” the same way again.)

Awesome. And the iPad spoof was pretty great, too.

Now, it’s fine if Zebra Corner wants to pick apart an ad for Daytona. But those guys better steer clear of Goodyear’s new Dale Earnhardt Jr. commercial, which a real tear-jerker for NASCAR fans.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images