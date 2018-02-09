This Isaiah Thomas-Cavs ‘Tribute Video’ Is Hilarious, Incredibly Sad

Isaiah Thomas’ stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers was over before it started.

After being shipped to the Cavs in the offseason in a blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, Thomas only played 15 games with Cleveland before being traded once again Thursday.

Thomas, along with Channing Frye and the Cavs’ 2018 first-round pick were dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. While Thomas clearly wasn’t fitting in with the Cavaliers, he only was one of a slew of players traded by Cleveland before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Not long after news of Thomas’ trade to the Lakers broke, Extra Mustard of Sports Illustrated put together a tribute video in honor of the sharpshooting guard’s tenure with the Cavaliers. And let’s just say the compilation isn’t exactly a “highlight” reel.

A tribute to Cavs icon Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/AafIwqezd2 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 8, 2018

Ouch.

On the topic of tribute videos, Thomas won’t be able to be honored by the Celtics this season. The Lakers already have visited TD Garden, so he’ll have to wait until the 2018-19 campaign for the possibility of receiving a tribute from Boston.

