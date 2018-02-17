This Stat About NBA’s Dramatic Increase In 3-Pointers Is Mind-Boggling

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

For better or for worse, the NBA is vastly different than it was 40 years ago.

Many basketball fans can’t imagine life without the 3-point line, but such a time did exist until 1979. The NBA adopted the 3-point line in the 1979-80 season, and the game has never been the same.

To illustrate that point, take a look at this shocking statistic, courtesy of SportsCenter’s Twitter:

The season the NBA introduced the 3-point shot, teams tried it 3.1 percent of the time. Things have changed. #SCFacts pic.twitter.com/t9Ky7aI6r7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 17, 2018

Wow.

The Houston Rockets currently lead the NBA with a whopping 42.8 3-point attempts per game. To put that in perspective, the Brooklyn Nets are second in the NBA with a still-eye-opening 34.7 attempts per game.

The New York Knicks, meanwhile, chuck up an NBA-low 22.1 3-pointers per contest.