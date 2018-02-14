Tiger Woods Finally Reveals Insane Workout Regimen He Used In His Prime

Photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you need help fulfilling your New Year’s resolution to get in shape, allow Tiger Woods to help you out.

The legendary golfer is preparing to play in his second event of the PGA Tour season, The Genesis Open, and Justin Thomas asked him what he used to do in his 20s to stay in great shape.

Woods, of course, changed golf forever with his focus on weight training, as he hit the weight room as hard as athletes in more physical sports than golf normally do. His focus on strength allowed him to extend his length off the tee, and was part of the reason for the dominant reign that saw him win 14 majors.

It also ushered in a new era of golf that sees stars like Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson focus on their bodies in order to dominate the game.

But what exactly was Woods’ workout regimen when he was younger? You’re going to feel tired after hearing it.

Want to feel lazy? Listen to the old daily routine of @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/4FAx0gtGUn — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 13, 2018

“JT was asking me this on the flight: ‘What did you used to do when you were about my age?’ Well, I used to get up in the morning, run four miles. Then I’d go to the gym, do my lift. Then I’d hit balls for two to three hours, I’d go play, come back, work on my short game, I’d go run another four more miles, and then if anyone wanted to play basketball or tennis, I would go play basketball or tennis. That was a daily routine. I’m not doing any of that now.”

Wow.

Well, guess it’s time for us to hit the gym.