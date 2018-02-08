Tim Tebow ‘Not Really’ Interested In Playing In XFL, Focused On Baseball

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tim Tebow is too busy playing baseball to worry about resurrecting his football career.

The former NFL quarterback turned minor-league baseball player told SEC Country he hasn’t considered playing in the XFL when the league resumes action in 2020. Tebow currently is preparing to report to the New York Mets’ spring training camp later this month with hopes of playing himself onto their big-league roster.

“To be honest, I really haven’t given it any thought,” Tebow said about playing in the XFL. “I’ve got too many important things going on, and I’m getting ready for spring training in slightly over a week.”

Tebow seemed to downplay his chances of ever appearing in Vince McMahon’s new football league when asked if he was interested in doing so.

“Not really,” he was quoted as saying. “Honestly, it’s the beginning of 2018. And they’re talking about that in 2020. I’ve got a lot of life in front of me before that even happens. So I’m not even going to worry about it.”

Fans who want to see Tebow back in football pads can only hope he changes his mind in 18 to 24 months’ time.