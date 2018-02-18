Tim Tebow In MLB? Mets Manager Apparently Believes It Could Happen

For most baseball fans, the idea of Tim Tebow reaching Major League Baseball is a total knee-slapper.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway isn’t laughing, though. During a press conference Sunday at the team’s Spring Training complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Callaway didn’t mince words when talking about the former NFL quarterback.

“The person that he is, the worker he is, those are the kind of people you want around,” Callaway said. “We’re going to evaluate Tim Tebow just as we would anybody else.

“Tim Tebow is here because he can potentially help us at the major-league level at some point. He wouldn’t be here otherwise.”

“Tim Tebow is here because he could potentially help us at the major league level at some point. He wouldn’t be here otherwise.” — Callaway on @timtebow pic.twitter.com/GJF9VBiNAk — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) February 18, 2018

The 30-year-old outfielder arrived at Spring Training on Sunday, so you should expect “Tebowmania” to intensify in the coming weeks.

Tebow-mania has once again hit Mets camp in Port St. Lucie! pic.twitter.com/z5Hyf7uj76 — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) February 18, 2018

So, does Tebow have a real shot of making it to The Show?

Well, in 126 games across two levels of Single-A ball last season, Tebow hit .226 with eight home runs, 24 doubles and 52 RBIs. He also averaged a strikeout per game. Those aren’t great numbers, but we’ve definitely seen worse.

Either way, props to Tebow for refusing to give up the dream.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images