Tito Francona, Father Of Indians’ Terry, Dies At 84; Baseball World Mourns

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Terry Francona lost his father Wednesday, and the baseball community lost a beloved figure.

John Patsy “Tito” Francona died Wednesday morning at his home in New Brighton, Pa., the Cleveland Indians confirmed. He was 84.

It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of former Tribe great John Patsy "Tito" Francona, father of our current manager Terry Francona. Our thoughts are with the entire Francona family during this time. pic.twitter.com/www63kiltB — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 14, 2018

Tito Francona is best known these days through the legacy of his son, Terry, who has carved out a successful managing career by guiding the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007 and winning Manager of the Year awards with the Indians in 2013 and 2016.

Tito was an impressive figure in his own right, though. After playing for three different teams during his first three major league seasons, the Aliquippa, Pa., native found success in Cleveland after joining the club in a 1959 trade that sent eventual Baseball Hall of Famer Larry Doby to the Chicago White Sox. Tito posted a career-high .363 batting average that season while platooning as an outfielder and first baseman, then earned an All-Star nod two seasons later in 1961.

He retired following the 1970 season with 1,114 hits over a 15-year major league career.

This is a great photo from 1963. Tito Francona (second from the right) and Terry (fourth from the right among the kids) together in Cleveland's dugout. pic.twitter.com/AznPNxDBZp — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) February 14, 2018

Many reached out on Twitter to express their condolences over Francona’s passing.

Our hearts are heavy this morning as we learn that John “Tito” Francona, the father of Indians manager Terry Francona, has passed away at the age of 84. An All-Star in 1961, Francona played for 15 seasons in the big leagues. Rest in peace, Tito. — MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) February 14, 2018

The #HOF remembers former @Indians All-Star Tito Francona, father of current Indians manager Terry Francona, who has passed away at age 84. pic.twitter.com/y0TL3XIJoF — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) February 14, 2018