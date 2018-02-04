Tom Brady Ends Retirement Talk, Confirms He’ll Be ‘Playing Football’ In 2018

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Fear not New England Patriots fans, Sunday will not be the last time you see Tom Brady wear No. 12 for the Pats.

Despite wild speculation that the 40-year-old quarterback could call it a career after Super Bowl LII against the Philadephia Eagles, Brady himself confirmed he will indeed return for a 19th season.

“You’re gonna see me playing football next year. I don’t envision not playing,” Brady told Westwood One, per ESPN. “You’re at the end of the race but you’ve got your biggest mountain to climb right at the end. Hopefully all the lessons we’ve learned have allowed us to be at our very best for this moment and that’s what it’s going to take and that’s what we’re prepared for and that’s what I go out and expect our team to do.”

Brady also was caught telling his wife, Gisele Bundchen, that he wanted to “two more Super Bowls” in the latest episode of the docu-series “Tom vs. Time,” which aired Sunday on Facebook.

The Patriots will look to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy of the Brady-Bill Belichick era Sunday, and if they’ll be one of the preseason favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl with Brady back at the helm.