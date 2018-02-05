Tom Brady Finds Silver Lining In Super Bowl Loss While Comforting His Children

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady ended his brilliant 2017 season on a sour note, but the end of the campaign isn’t all bad for the New England Patriots quarterback.

Brady had an incredible age-40 season — for which he garnered NFL MVP honors — and he nearly added a sixth Lombardi Trophy to his résumé before New England ultimately fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

The Patriots’ loss Sunday was to no fault of their quarterback, who threw for 505 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. But regardless of eye-popping personal stats, a loss is a loss, and Brady and the Pats likely will have it on their minds throughout the offseason.

But for Brady, season’s end allows him to focus on what’s really important: his family. As a father of three, Brady clearly is excited to spend more time with his crew, which he apparently already had on his mind shortly after New England’s loss to Philadelphia.

“Hey buddy, it’s OK. We did our best and tried our hardest,” Brady told one of his children, per Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson. “It will be OK. Now I get to pick you up and take you to school every day.”

Brady’s children surely will cherish the extra time they get to spend with their dad, as it won’t be long until he gears up his training for the 2018 season.