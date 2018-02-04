Tom Brady Hilariously Reveals His Son Didn’t Draft Him In Fantasy Football

Tom Brady normally is one of the first two quarterbacks taken in fantasy football drafts, except in his own household.

The New England Patriots quarterback sat down with NBC’s Dan Patrick to discuss the Super Bowl LII matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, his legacy and his family. While the 40-year-old signal-caller noted that his 10-year-old son, Jack, asks him about his job as it pertains to his fantasy football team, he admitted his son didn’t draft him.

In fact, Brady’s son took Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton instead, and Brady agreed he would have done the same.

Tom Brady told a story about his son picking Cam Newton over him in fantasy football, but his response to him doing so was even more shocking. pic.twitter.com/WJLPYLI1iZ — Carolina Blitz (@VashtiHurt) February 4, 2018

The legendary quarterback will play for his sixth Super Bowl title Sunday and already has confirmed he will return to play football for at least one more season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images