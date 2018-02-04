Super Bowl

Tom Brady Hilariously Reveals His Son Didn’t Draft Him In Fantasy Football

by on Sun, Feb 4, 2018 at 6:22PM
2,597

Tom Brady normally is one of the first two quarterbacks taken in fantasy football drafts, except in his own household.

The New England Patriots quarterback sat down with NBC’s Dan Patrick to discuss the Super Bowl LII matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, his legacy and his family. While the 40-year-old signal-caller noted that his 10-year-old son, Jack, asks him about his job as it pertains to his fantasy football team, he admitted his son didn’t draft him.

In fact, Brady’s son took Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton instead, and Brady agreed he would have done the same.

The legendary quarterback will play for his sixth Super Bowl title Sunday and already has confirmed he will return to play football for at least one more season.

Click for live updates from Super Bowl LII>>

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team