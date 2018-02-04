Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Drop Spine-Tingling Hype Videos For Super Bowl LII

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Are you ready for Super Bowl Sunday, New England Patriots fans?

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will try and claim their sixth Lombardi Trophy when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Brady — who was named NFL MVP on Saturday — dropped a short hype video that is sure to raise the heart rate of Patriots fans around the globe.

Take a look:

There is a storm coming #LFG A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 3, 2018 at 3:52pm PST

Brady previously has alluded to himself being the storm in an Instagram post before the Patriots faced the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

But Julian Edelman was not to be outdone by his quarterback, as the injured wide receiver released his own Super Bowl pump-up video before he accepted the MVP award for Brady.

24 hours and counting ⏱#letsgoooooooo #SBLII A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Feb 3, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

Is it time for kickoff yet?