Tom Brady, Michael Strahan Among Co-Founders Of Sports Media Startup

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady’s off-field pursuits have expanded beyond peddling health and fitness products.

The New England Patriots quarterback has partnered with former New York Giants star Michael Strahan and filmmaker Gotham Chopra to launch Religion of Sports, described by TechCrunch as a “multi-platform storytelling business.”

Brady and Strahan both are listed as co-founders and executive producers, while Chopra is co-founder and Chief Creative Officer. Ameeth Sankaran, a longtime friend of Chopra’s, is the company’s CEO.

Many will recognize Religion of Sports as the company that produced “Tom vs Time,” the recently released Facebook documentary on Brady which Chopra directed. The seeds of the business venture were sown about five years ago during a meeting in Los Angeles, where Chopra shared his project with Brady and had the Patriots quarterback “hooked immediately.”

“Over the next few years, Gotham and I continued the conversation and the friendship evolved very naturally from there,” Brady wrote in an email to TechCrunch.

Strahan got looped in through “mutual friends” of Brady and Chopra, and the clues of his involvement were evident in Brady’s March 2017 Instagram post.

The former Super Bowl XLII opponents now are business partners and co-founders of a company that will aim to produce content similar to “Tom vs Time,” telling athletes’ stories on non-traditional viewing platforms.

“I’ve always seen sports as an incredible form of community and way to express yourself, so I was excited by the potential of the Religion of Sports to have a major hand in expanding that,” Brady wrote. “I hope our stories empower people to look at life and the world of sports in a deeper and more positive way.”