Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr. Join Forces With (Gross) Lil Wayne Lyrics

Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. are the kind of best friends that finish each others sentences — on Instagram, anyway.

Beckham on Monday shared a picture him standing like a quarterback, captioning the photo with lyrics from Lil Wayne’s song, “That’s All I Have.” The New York Giants receiver cut off the lyrics before the (rather gross) punchline, but Brady polished them off in the comments section.

Here’s Beckham’s post:

And here’s Brady’s response:

We have an Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Tom Brady rap battle! #12Mile pic.twitter.com/1JJiCGyhI2 — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) February 13, 2018

Wonderful.

Brady being a Lil Wayne fan might surprise some, but it shouldn’t, as you can see the New England Patriots quarterback playing Weezy in his car during the third episode of “Tom vs Time.”

Also, this lyrical back-and-forth gives some validity to Beckham’s belief that he and Brady aren’t so different.