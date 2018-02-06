Tom Brady Praises ‘Incredible’ Malcolm Butler After Cornerback’s Statement

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady has Malcolm Butler’s back.

After the New England Patriots cornerback, who was benched during the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, released a statement Tuesday where he refuted rumors of alleged team rules violations before the Super Bowl, Brady gave a vote of support his teammate via a comment on Butler’s Instagram post.

Tom Brady: “Love you Malcolm. You are always an incredible player and teammate and friend. Always!!!!!!” pic.twitter.com/31dsNnSWcY — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 6, 2018

Brady also gave the statement the thumbs up, as did several other current and former Patriots.

Malcolm Butler’s statement, on Instagram, was liked by Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/PHnIO5OxbE — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 6, 2018

Along with Brady, the post has been liked by Phillip Dorsett, Elandon Roberts, Harvey Langi, Cody Hollister, Vincent Valentine, Martellus Bennett, Marcus Cannon, Jacoby Brissett, Justin Coleman, LeGarrette Blount, Brandon Browner, Jamie Collins and Rob Ninkovich — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 6, 2018

Bill Belichick’s puzzling decision to leave his star cornerback on the bench and been criticized by former Patriots Rob Ninkovich, Brandon Browner and Ty Law, and the decision reportedly “divided” the Patriots’ locker room.

Butler is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it’s almost a certainty he will not be calling Gillette Stadium home for the 2018 season much to the chagrin of Brady.