Tom Brady Reacts To Dropping Danny Amendola’s Pass In Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady caught Danny Amendola’s pass in practice leading up to Super Bowl LII. He dropped in Sunday in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots called a trick play with 12 minutes left in the second quarter while trailing 9-3 and facing third-and-5. Brady handed off to running back James White, who flipped the ball to Amendola. Brady ran into the flat while Amendola’s throw sailed a bit. The ball bounced off Brady’s fingertips. The Patriots went for it on the ensuing fourth-down play and failed to convert.

The Danny Amendola pass to Brady. Dropped. Why call this? pic.twitter.com/YihosFUmva — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2018

“Danny made a good throw,” Brady said. “I just didn’t make the play. It was there to be made, and I missed the play.”

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels explained his thought process behind the play call.

“I thought we had an opportunity based on the look that we had,” McDaniels said. “We had a shot at it. I didn’t get to see a replay on it or anything, but it seemed like it was very close. You study a lot of film, and sometimes those things come up. Our guys on the staff came up with a few of those. They came up in conversation over the last two weeks, and we thought we had an opportunity to get a play out of it.”

Brady usually makes those catches in training camp, as well. Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan previously said he believed Brady had the best hands on the Patriots.