Tom Brady Rebounds From Patriots’ Super Bowl Loss In Photo With Gisele

Tom Brady suffered a heartbreaking loss in the bitter cold last weekend, but this Sunday was a much different story for the New England Patriots quarterback.

Brady and the Patriots now are one week removed from their Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 40-year-old put up record-breaking Super Bowl numbers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to earn his sixth Lombardi Trophy trophy.

This weekend, however, the weather is warmer and the spirits are higher for Brady. In an Instagram photo shared early Sunday night, the Patriots QB was seen spending time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, in Costa Rica.

Tough to argue with Brady’s caption.

In noting that New England’s losing streak stops at one, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Brady already is looking ahead to the 2018 season, even while he’s on vacation.