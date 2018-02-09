Tom Brady Reflects On Super Bowl LII Loss, Thanks Patriots, Eagles

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady is ready to move on from Super Bowl LII.

Five days after the New England Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the quarterback penned a lengthy Instagram post reflecting on the season and thanking all those who supported him.

“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had,” Brady wrote. “There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude.”

Brady went on to thank his teammates, his coaches, the Patriots organization, the Eagles, New England fans and his family and friends.

“Thank you all,” he wrote. “I love you all.”

Among the thousands who commented on Brady’s post was wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who finished with 1,082 receiving yards in his first season with the Patriots.

“Well said bro, well said!” Cooks wrote. “Appreciate you everyday big guy!”