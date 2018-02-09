Tom Brady Reflects On Super Bowl LII Loss, Thanks Patriots, Eagles

Tom Brady is ready to move on from Super Bowl LII.
Five days after the New England Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the quarterback penned a lengthy Instagram post reflecting on the season and thanking all those who supported him.
“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had,” Brady wrote. “There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude.”
Brady went on to thank his teammates, his coaches, the Patriots organization, the Eagles, New England fans and his family and friends.
“Thank you all,” he wrote. “I love you all.”
It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a postitive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced. Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win. Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey. Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship) Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are. And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams. Thank you all. I love you all. Best, Tom
Among the thousands who commented on Brady’s post was wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who finished with 1,082 receiving yards in his first season with the Patriots.
“Well said bro, well said!” Cooks wrote. “Appreciate you everyday big guy!”
