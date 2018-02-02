Tom Brady Rookie Card Sells For Absurd, Record Amount Of Money On eBay

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you have some sweet Tom Brady memorabilia, now might be the time to sell.

One of the New England Patriots quarterback’s rookie cards sold for $250,000 on eBay on Thursday, according to ESPN. That shatters the previous record price for a Brady collectible, and also represents the second-highest price ever paid for a modern-day sports card. A “Logoman” 1 of 1 LeBron James rookie card, which sold for $312,000 in 2016, still holds the record.

The “modern-day” distinction is important here, as the Brady and James cards aren’t in the same category as the famous Honus Wagner card, for example.

Here’s the card:

JUST IN: This Tom Brady card was sold by power seller @RickProbstein on eBay for a Brady collectible record of $250,000. pic.twitter.com/lOw8CQMQCT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 2, 2018

So, what makes this Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket championship version card so valuable?

Well, the autograph obviously helps. More important, though, is the card reportedly is one of just 100 that were produced in 2000. Furthermore, of all the same cards that have been graded, the one that sold is in the best condition.

Joe Prizo, the man who reportedly sold the card, says he bought it three years ago for $15,000. Talk about making a profit.

A game-used jersey that sold for $57,500 last year was the previous record holder for a Brady collectible.