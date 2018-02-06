Tom Brady’s Biggest Super Bowl LII Mistake Came At Worst Possible Time

Tom Brady played brilliantly in Super Bowl LII. Without him, the New England Patriots would have lost by three touchdowns — at least.

Brady’s 500-yard performance was among the greatest in Super Bowl history, and it shouldn’t negatively affect his legacy.

But that doesn’t mean he was without fault.

Obviously, we have the benefit of hindsight, but we’re guessing that when Brady watches the Super Bowl film back, he’ll regret one bad decision on the biggest play of the game.

That play, of course, was Brandon Graham’s strip sack just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter that all but ended the Patriots’ comeback attempt.

As you might have already noticed, Brady had an open James White in the flat coming out of the backfield. But it appeared Brady instead hoped to take a deep shot down the field. The deep ball never materialized, and Brady ultimately looked White’s way, but it obviously was too late.

Brian Baldinger, a former NFL player who does film breakdowns for NFL Media, dug a little deeper into Brady’s decision-making process. As he points out, the pre-snap read indicated the Eagles were playing zone. Needing just two yards for a first down, it wasn’t worth it to try to force the ball downfield when New England just needed to extend the drive.

.@Patriots QB #TomBrady has an open rb on the “flat route” why doesn’t he take the completion on 2-2? Just asking? #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/oGLrT6PPcf — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 6, 2018

“Why doesn’t he take the flat route?” is a question that could haunt Patriots fans all offseason.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images