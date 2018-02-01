‘Tom Vs Time’: Watch Episode 4 Of Tom Brady’s New Facebook Series

And then there were two.

Episode 4 of “Tom vs Time,” Tom Brady’s six-part Facebook series, dropped Thursday, and it largely focuses on the New England Patriots quarterback’s relationship with his family. Specifically, viewers get a fascinating look at Brady’s relationship with his mother, Galynn Brady, who continues to battle cancer.

The first three episodes of “Tom vs Time” have pulled the curtain back on one of the NFL’s most private personalities, and this latest installment is no different.

Watch Episode 4 below:

Good stuff.

Episode 5 debuts Sunday at noon, just a few hours before the Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. There’s still no word on when the final episode will drop.

