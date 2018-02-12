Torey Krug, Bruins Score First In Bizarre First Period Vs. Devils

The first period of the Boston Bruins’ game against the New Jersey Devils was filled with a number of weird twists and turns, including a controversial penalty shot, but the B’s eventually took the early lead.

Boston went on the penalty kill after Adam McQuaid was sent to the box for tripping, but didn’t take its eyes off the goal.

After the Devils turned the puck over in their offensive zone, Patrice Bergeron flicked the puck off the boards to find Brad Marchand in the neutral zone. The winger cruised into the Bruins’ offensive zone and launched the puck at the net.

While the shot sailed high and hit the boards, Torey Krug collected it and tried to shuffle it to David Krejci in front of the net. The puck, however, never got to Krejci as it hit off the skate of a New Jersey defenseman and trickled past netminder Eddie Lack.

