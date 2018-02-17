Tremendous Movement In Offensive Zone Results In Daniel Sedin Goal

There was no shortage of goals in the first period of the Boston Bruins’ tilt with the Vancouver Canucks, with Vancouver potting four goals in the first 20 minutes alone.

Daniel Sedin scored the second goal of the game thanks to some good movement by he and his teammates. Thomas Vanek took a defender with him as he skated toward the net without the puck, and once Vanek got the puck, he slipped it over to Sedin who finished the goal with ease.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports Images