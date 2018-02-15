Trevor Bayne Aiming For Sustained Success, NASCAR Playoffs In 2018

After several consecutive seasons of significant offseason changes, Trevor Bayne and Roush Fenway Racing finally went through a relatively uneventful winter.

Now, with both Bayne and teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. returning to compete in 2018, the 2011 Daytona 500 champion’s goal is to build off the encouraging start to last season — and to avoid the funk his No. 6 Ford fell into last summer.

NESN Fuel’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Bayne via Skype during Daytona 500 media day. Catch their conversation in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images