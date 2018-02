Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has been a brick wall at TD Garden this season.

After beating the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Thursday night, Rask now has a 13-4-2 record with a .930 save percentage and a 1.92 GAA in 19 home starts this campaign.

To see Rask’s best save of Thursday’s victory, check out the DCU Save of the Day video above.