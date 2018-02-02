NESN Sports Today

Tuukka Rask Extends His Point Streak To 19 Games With Win Over Blues

by on Fri, Feb 2, 2018 at 12:19AM
2,128

The Boston Bruins’ point streak ended at 18 games, but that doesn’t mean Tuukka Rask’s has come to a halt.

The B’s netminder improved his personal point streak to 19 games with Thursday night’s 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues, with Rask posting a 17-0-2 record in that stretch. The point streak now is the fourth-longest in Bruins history.

For more on Rask, as well as Jack Edwards’ & Andy Brickley’s breakdown of Thursday’s win, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

NESN Team