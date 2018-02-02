Tuukka Rask Extends His Point Streak To 19 Games With Win Over Blues

The Boston Bruins’ point streak ended at 18 games, but that doesn’t mean Tuukka Rask’s has come to a halt.

The B’s netminder improved his personal point streak to 19 games with Thursday night’s 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues, with Rask posting a 17-0-2 record in that stretch. The point streak now is the fourth-longest in Bruins history.

For more on Rask, as well as Jack Edwards’ & Andy Brickley’s breakdown of Thursday’s win, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.