Tuukka Rask Gives Another Strong Performance In Win Over Flames

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was a huge factor in Boston’s win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Rask stopped 28 shots and picked up his 23rd win of the season. After the Bruins tied the score at two in the second period, Rask shut down Flames forward Mark Jankowski’s attempt to regain the lead.

To see Rask’s glove save on Jankowski, check out the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.