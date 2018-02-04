Tuukka Rask Makes Acrobatic Save In Bruins’ 4-1 Win Vs. Leafs

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made a number of great saves Saturday to preserve the victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

Rask’s best save came when the puck found Leafs winger Tyler Bozak who appeared to have a clean shot at an empty net. Bozak smoked a wrist shot that was ticketed for the back of the net, but Rask made a diving stick save to keep the Bruins ahead and propel them to a 4-1 win.