Twitter Believes Bill Belichick Is Behind Eagles Getting Sick Ahead Of Super Bowl

Bill Belichick truly is a football mastermind, but it appears the internet is overestimating the New England Patriots head coach’s powers.

In the lead up to Super Bowl LII on Sunday, a lingering illness has found its way into the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room. Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan missed practice Wednesday due to the illness, while cornerback Ronald Darby, running back Kenjon Barner and head coach Doug Pederson reportedly have battled it as well.

While its commonplace for sickness to spread this time of year, especially in the blistering cold of Minnesota, Twitter is of the belief that Belichick has something to do with the illness that some Eagles are suffering through.

Flugate. — Sam Weyer (@SwireWire) February 1, 2018

Here we go, Patriots at it again….. — Mike Mulia (@MikeMulia1) February 1, 2018

Ironically enough, the Patriots had a clean bill of health Thursday, as all four players listed on the injury report were labeled as full participants.