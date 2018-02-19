Twitter Hilariously Reacts To NBA All-Star Game’s Dreadful Pregame Ceremony

The NBA All-Star Game is full of fun and excitement year in and year out, but this year’s mid-season spectacle got off to a brutal start.
Kevin Hart served as the emcee for the opening ceremony, and he was joined by fellow celebrities Rob Riggle, Adam Devine, Queen Latifah and Ludacris. The crew took part in a few musical acts which didn’t appear to have much relevance, and as it always does, the internet reacted accordingly.
After painfully long player introductions, it was time for the national anthem. Fergie’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” however, wasn’t exactly the greatest, forcing yet another series of reactions from the social media realm.
Welp, let’s just hope the players are able to put on a show.
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports
